U.S. overtakes China for most confirmed COVID-19 cases. March. 28, 2020 07:56.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 85,000 on Thursday (local time), making the U.S. the country with the highest number of confirmed cases in the world. It has been 65 days since the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country on Jan. 21.



According to global statistics site Worldometer, the number of new confirmed cases in the nation rose by 16,939 on Thursday, increasing the total number to 85,520, which is larger than China’s 81,340. The death toll climbed by 261 to reach 1,297 on the day. The novel coronavirus is spreading at a rapid pace in the U.S., with the number of confirmed cases in the country surpassing 80,000 a week after the total number reached 10,000 on last Thursday.



The New York state has 37,258 cases. White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, Deborah Birx said that 55% of those infected have come out of New York and New Jersey, adding that Chicago and Detroit are also seeing a surge in new coronavirus cases. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday approved hospitals to treat two patients with one ventilator, reflecting a lack of medical staff and equipment in the state.



Bloomberg criticized the Trump administration for its poor judgement of the situation and lack of initial preparation, adding, “The coronavirus isn’t Trump’s Katrina. It’s his Vietnam.” President Trump came under fire once again by saying he wants to reopen America before Easter, which falls on April 12, during a press conference.



