Czech excludes S. Korea from ‘COVID-19 risk country list’. March. 27, 2020 07:34. by Ga-In Koo comedy9@donga.com.

The Czech Republic has excluded South Korea from its list of COVID-19 risk countries, and lifted suspension of direct air routes between the two countries.



According to the South Korean Embassy in Prague on Wednesday, the Czech government has excluded South Korea and China from its list of countries with high virus risk, which was newly updated on Monday. In the meantime, the Czech health authority has added six nations including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Israel and Portugal to its 19-nation list.



As the Czech government has excluded South Korea from the COVID-19 risk county list, suspension of direct air routes, which took effect from March 5, was also lifted, effective on Tuesday. However, flight operation between Incheon and Prague will likely take some time before resuming. The Czech government is currently banning the entry into the country of all foreigners, excluding long-term residents such as green card holders, through April 11.



Prague’s latest decision has apparently been affected by a declining number of confirmed cases in South Korea, and its relationship with Korean companies with operation in the country. South Korean Ambassador to Czech Kim Tae-jin and Yang Dong-wan, head of Hyundai Motor’s Czech office, met with Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babish on Wednesday.



Hyundai Motor reportedly donated 500 million won (about 400,000 U.S. dollars), and 20,000 face masks to the nation. The Czech Republic obliges people to wear face masks when going outside, which results in high demand for masks.



