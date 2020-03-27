Hyundai Mobis develops the world’s first roof airbag. March. 27, 2020 07:34. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

The safety of Hyundai Mobis’ roof airbag technology, the world’s first invention, has been certified by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).



Hyundai Mobis announced Thursday that it shared the safety of its roof airbags through a report on measures alleviating passengers’ roof escape with the U.S. government, business and academic circles. This report was presented in January at a technology seminar organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers.



Roof airbags protect the passengers by covering the ceiling of the vehicle in case of capsizing. It takes only 0.08 seconds for the airbag to inflate from the back of the vehicle to the front. A study by the NHTSA found that roof airbags can lower the risk of head and neck injury that can otherwise occur when passengers escape the car through the sunroof in the event of an overturn.



Hyundai Mobis began the mass production of airbags in 2002. In 2017, it became the first company in the world to invent the panorama sunroof, and even now, its research efforts are ongoing. With 24 patents having been filed for, Hyundai Mobis is attracting orders from car makers in North America, Europe and China.



“Our goal is to capture the global market by concentrating our resources on developing brand new safety technologies like the world’s first roof airbag,” said Cho Yeong-seon, the head of Chassis Design at Hyundai Mobis.



