Tokyo Olympics postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. March. 26, 2020 07:46. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

There is speculation that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which has been postponed until next year, might be held earlier than July.



“The postponement could result in adjusting the dates to avoid the hottest weeks of the summer in Tokyo, a concern Olympic organizers faced before the pandemic,” The New York Times said on Wednesday. There have been concerns over the timing of the event, which had been scheduled to begin on July 24 when temperatures in Tokyo could go up to 40 degrees Celsius. In response, marathon and race walking events were moved to Sapporo in northern Japan. The 1964 Tokyo Olympics took place in October.



As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan agreed to hold the event “no later than summer 2021,” the Games are likely to be be held between April and June in order to avoid the hottest month and secure enough time for preparation.



“The Olympics might take place before summer but venues should also be ready,” Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, said in a press conference on Tuesday. “It would be lucky if we could avoid the hottest time of the year.



The details of a new schedule will have to be coordinated sooner than later. According to Nikkan Sports on Wednesday, it would be difficult to negotiate adjustments with the 25 existing facilities while there is more room for maneuver with the 18 new venues. The Japanese sports newspaper, however, added that it is still possible to coordinate the schedule with the existing facilities.



