Harvard president tests positive for COVID-19. March. 26, 2020 07:46.

Harvard President Lawrence Bacow, who was inaugurated in January 2018, and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.



"We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday—first coughs then fevers, chills, and muscle aches—and contacted our doctors on Monday," Bacow told Harvard Magazine on Tuesday (local time). “We were tested yesterday and just received the results a few minutes ago.” They said they would be taking time they need to rest and recuperate during a two-week isolation at home.



“This virus can lay anyone low. We all need to be vigilant and keep following guidelines to limit our contact with others,” he said. “The world needs your courage, creativity, and intelligence to beat this virus.”



Harvard University moved all classes online from early this month to stop the spread of the virus. All students who were staying at the dormitory went home on March 15. The graduation ceremony scheduled on May 28 will be held online.



