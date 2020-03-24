Foreign firms make donations to help fight COVID-19 crisis. March. 25, 2020 07:38. warum@donga.com.

Foreign companies operating in South Korea are making donations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) said on Tuesday that it donated cash and goods worth of 1.5615 billion won to the Korean Red Cross, Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief, and Community Chest of Korea. Thirteen German private companies, which have subsidiaries in South Korea, and eight individual donors participated in the donation with the KGCCI. Barbara Zollmann, president and CEO of KGCCI, said she hopes it will be a meaningful help to all Koreans and medical staff, who are doing their best to overcome the coronavirus crisis.



Aramco Korea, which is South Korean subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s energy company Aramco, donated 1 billion won to the National Disaster Relief to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and restore damage. Earlier, S-Oil, whose largest shareholder is Aramco, also donated 500 million won to help overcome the COVID-19 crisis.



