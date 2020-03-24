Celltrion plans to enter clinical trial of cure for COVID-19. March. 24, 2020 07:54. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

Local biotech companies have taken their first step to developing the vaccine and cure for the novel coronavirus dubbed COVID-19. Industry professionals are taking on a cautious stance, however, as there are many hurdles to overcome.



According to Celltrion, a biopharmaceutical company in South Korea, Monday, it has found 300 candidate substances for the antibody that will suppress the novel coronavirus. This is effectively the first stage in developing a cure, and the next step is to select the most promising candidate. Celltrion said it hopes to begin clinical trials as early as in July.



On the same day, SK Bioscience also announced it began animal testing for its antibody candidates for COVID-19. “Once the efficacy is verified in animal tests, nonclinical tests will be conducted before entering a clinical trial in September,” the company added.



