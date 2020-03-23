Kim Jong Un receives a letter from Trump after missile provocation. March. 23, 2020 07:38. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from the U.S. President Donald Trump expressing his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work, said Kim Yo Jong, first vice department director for Workers’ Party Central Committee of North Korea, on Sunday.



The North Korean leader oversaw Saturday a test of the North Korean version of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and clarified his stance that he would continue with provocations until the sanctions are lifted. But some project possibilities of the U.S. and North Korea creating a new momentum to resume talks through anti-virus efforts as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday (local time) that he suggested humanitarian support to North Korea and Iran regarding the coronavirus.



“We hope that our relationship with the U.S. would thaw one day as the one between the two heads of state improves,” said Kim in a statement on Sunday. “But we will have to wait and see if that would be possible.” She added that Trump’s letter was a right gesture based on a good judgement, but the sanctions were the gruesome environment that the U.S. created and North Korea would change and strengthen itself to overcome it.



According to the Rodong Sinmun, Kim Jong Un said the tactical weapons would make a crucial contribution in changing Pyongyang’s defense strategies after overseeing the missile launch on Saturday. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that two projectiles were launched in Sonchon, North Korea at around 6:45 a.m. and 6:50 a.m., respectively, and flew 410 kilometers at an altitude of about 50 kilometers.



한국어