La Liga player Wu Lei is diagnosed with coronavirus. March. 23, 2020 07:38. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Wu Lei, who plays for RCD Espanyol in La Liga, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantined at his home in Spain. Some Chinese football fans argue on social media that they should bring him back to China where, the spread of the virus is slowing down. Wu, with the nick name “the hope of Chinese football,” has scored seven goals this season. There were 1,946 new confirmed cases in Spain whereas China reported only 46 as of Saturday.



The Chinese public is divided on whether they should bring Wu Lei back. Chinese newspaper Sports Weekly said it is not realistic, pointing out that, “Is there a plane to bring him back? And, even if there is, flight attendants (who were with him on the plane) will also have to be quarantined.”



Meanwhile, Wu Lei said on his social media account that his symptoms disappeared and his lung test went well and shared his wish to be back on the field as soon as possible.



Italy, which has more than 50,000 cumulative confirmed cases, has also seen an increasing number of footballers who have contracted the virus. A.C. Milan announced on Saturday that its technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel Maldini, who plays for the A.C. Milan first team, tested positive.



“Paulo Dybala, who had been self-isolating since March 11, is not showing any COVID-10 symptoms,” Juventus said.



