Hyundai Motor’s Alabama plant extends shutdown until March 31. March. 23, 2020 07:38. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor’s Alabama plant, which suspended operation on Wednesday (local time) after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, will extend the shutdown until the end of this month. The South Korean automaker said Sunday that it will suspend vehicle production until March 31 and provide 3,000 employees with appreciate compensation.



The Alabama plant halted its operation after an employee working at an engine production line showed symptoms of COVID-19. Hyundai Motor planned to resume operation after completing quarantine works but decided to extend the shutdown considering concerns of local residents. This decision would cut the production volume by some 10,000 units.



The automotive industry says that the drastic decrease in the demand has also affected the decision as the virus spreads in the nation.



