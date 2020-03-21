U.S. raises global travel advisory to the highest level. March. 21, 2020 07:41. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

The U.S. banned all American citizens from traveling overseas on Thursday (local time) after the number of COVID-10 patients exceeded 14,000. Meantime, California, the most populated state in the U.S., has issued a de-facto ban on all residents.



The U.S. Department of State raised its global travel advisory to Level 4 (travel ban), the highest level, to all countries. “Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice,” it said. It also advised U.S. citizens who are abroad to return home quickly.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all 40 million residents to stay home except when they go out for grocery shopping. According to CNBC, Newsom said 25.5 million residents, more than half of the population, could be infected with the virus over the next eight weeks in a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump.



