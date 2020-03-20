Gamblers skeptical about feasibility of Tokyo Olympics. March. 20, 2020 07:40. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the globe, many wonder if the Tokyo Olympic Games could proceed as scheduled. In fact, gamblers are skeptical about it.



BetOnline, an online gambling company, has opened a bet on whether Tokyo Olympics will be canceled or not. The moneyline odds for the cancellation of the global sports event stands at 300, meaning one should bet 300 U.S. dollars to get 100. If you bet a dollar, you can earn only 1.33 dollars at best. The odds are poor because it is chosen by many.



The online site is also betting on “which country will give up on the competition first.” The biggest number of gamblers chose Italy (33.3%), following by Spain (25%), and China (16.7%). South Korea (7.7%) is ranked in eighth along with Canada and Germany.



In the meanwhile, the users of BetOnline are relatively optimistic about the Olympics. The odds for the cancellation of the Olympic Games on William Hill and Paddy Power, the British and Irish gambling sites, are one seventh. This means 87.5% of participants believe that the 32nd Summer Olympics in Tokyo will not take place as scheduled on July 24.



