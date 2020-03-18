China could take exception to S. Koreans’ entry, says Ambassador Xing. March. 18, 2020 07:42. by Na-Ri Shin, In-Chan Hwang journari@donga.com,hic@donga.com.

Chinese ambassador mentions of exception on S. Koreans with health certificate



Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said that essential visits by South Koreans to China are guaranteed and China will provide South Koreans visiting the country with the convenience they need. It is the first time, since Seoul and Beijing started discussing applying exceptions to China’s entry ban, that a high-ranking Chinese official indicated a positive stance towards making an exception on South Korean businessmen carrying a health certificate or a certificate certifying that he/she has been tested negative for coronavirus.



In an exclusive interview with the Dong-A Ilbo held at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, Ambassador Xing said it is likely that South Korean businessmen will be exempted from quarantine measures if they pass airport health checks in South Korea and China. As of Tuesday, 24 Chinese local governments are putting visitors from South Korea in quarantine for two weeks.



Ambassador Xing said China is seriously reviewing the proposal made by South Korea during their first video conference on response to COVID-19 to allow South Korean visitors entry into the country if they can prove their health status by submitting a health certificate.



