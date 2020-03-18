Canada’s travel ban leaves Ryu Hyun-jin stranded in U.S.. March. 18, 2020 07:43. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin, the star player of the Toronto Blue Jays, will not be able to return to Toronto following the announcement of the Canadian government on Tuesday that it would close borders to all foreign nationals to contain the spread of COVID-19. Canadian citizens, their family members, U.S. citizens and diplomats will be exempt from the restriction. Ryu has begun individual training at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, the United States, which is home to the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training.



Major League Baseball (MLB) has recently encouraged players to return home to curb the spread of the virus and advised them to use training facilities only for individual training. The best case scenario for Ryu would have been to prepare for the opening match in Toronto, which is impossible due to the new restriction.



The South Korean has decided to stay in Dunedin because staying in South Korea might make it difficult for him to return. Food and other services are not provided according to the MLB guidance although training facilities are open. It is said that Shun Yamaguchi, a Japanese baseball player in the same team, is looking closely at the situation and considering going back to Japan.



