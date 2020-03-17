Teodor Currentzis’ concert is cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic. March. 17, 2020 07:48. .

The “Teodor Currentzis and MusicAeterna” concert, which was going to be held on April 7 and 8 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul’s Songpa District, has been cancelled amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.



MusicAeterna said in a statement published on Monday that the Seoul concert had to be cancelled due to self-isolation that is mandatory in many countries.



Every ticket will be automatically refunded. “It would take four to five days to process refunds,” said Vincero, which organized the concert. “Customers who made a virtual account payment should provide their account details on the booking website or for the customer center to get a refund.”



