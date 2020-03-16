Coronavirus-themed songs go viral in the midst of global crisis. March. 16, 2020 07:54. imi@donga.com.

With COVID-19 cancelling an increasing number of concerts and music festivals across the globe, coronavirus outbreak-inspired playlists are going viral online.



There are a plethora of anti-coronavirus songs based on lyrics of popular trot songs edited by individual YouTubers. They mention expressions such as “ending the coronavirus outbreak” or “overcoming COVID-19” in their lyrics. One of such meme songs is K-Pop artist Zico’s “Any Song,” according to which people dance to show how to wash hands properly to help the public overcome the coronavirus.



On the world’s largest digital music service Spotify, hundreds of new playlists themed COVID-19 were curated and released by its users just in the recent few days. Chadwick Johnson’s “Coronavirus [COVID-19] Quarantine Party” is one of the most popular playlists so far, gaining more than 70,000 followers.



His playlist encompasses various songs including Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” Future’s “Mask Off” and Ne-Yo’s “So Sick.” Another viral playlist has curated great old songs that many of us can relate to in the recent outbreak with physical and psychological impact on us. It recommends Peggy Lee’s “Fever,” the Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb.” Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World” and Dr. Dre’s “I Need A Doctor” are widely recommended across many coronavirus-inspired playlists.



A new playlist was released on Tuesday on Loudwire, an American online magazine which covers hard rock and heavy metal music, titled “Crush Coronavirus By Washing Your Hands To These Rock + Metal Songs.” It adds some sarcastically humorous spice to messages behind various rock and metal music songs such as Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness," Soundgarden’s “Holy Water.”



