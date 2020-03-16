‘S. Korea and China are friendly nations on the same boat,’ says Xi. March. 16, 2020 07:54. tree624@donga.com.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



President Xi described that China and South Korea are friendly nations on the same boat, adding that the South Korean government and people from all walks of life have extended their sympathy to China and provided it with enormous support, according to Chinese state-run TV network China Central Television (CCTV) on Saturday. He repeated the importance of cooperation between the two nations in overcoming the novel coronavirus outbreak as stressed by President Moon over the phone on Feb. 20 that China's difficulties are South Korea's difficulties.



The Chinese leader emphasized that pandemics have no borders and all countries around the globe share a common future. He went on to say that the Chinese government and people empathize with South Korea’s struggle, promising to do all the best to assist Seoul in weathering the outbreak. In his message, Xi valued the relationship between Beijing and Seoul highly, hoping to work with President Moon to take their cooperative partnership to a higher level.



South Korea and China held a video conference on Friday among foreign affairs and public health officials to strengthen cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic while embarking on a joint quarantine system.



한국어