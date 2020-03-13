Ways to overcome ‘corona-blue’. March. 14, 2020 07:48. .

The term “Corona Blue” is a combined word of “coronavirus” and “blue” meaning depression. So many people feel moody these days that even a new term has been coined. Watching a movie at a theater or shopping for food has become a brave thing to do, and people have lost the freedom to expose their faces, feel the cool breeze and breathe fresh air.



Most people have lost their daily routines and remain trapped at home, feeling social isolation. This feeling of isolation can lead to depression or worsen existing depression. People who go to work wearing face mask get easily tired and find it hard to concentrate on work. Self-employed people are increasingly struggling for survival due to the slumping consumer sentiment. Due to widespread negative news on COVID-19, patients visiting mental health clinics look gloomy most of the time in recent weeks.



The anxiety that many people feel is a very natural reaction under the current situation, as no effective treatment and vaccine have to be found. Psychiatrists do not cure COVID-19, but treat patients with depression or anxiety caused by the infectious disease. People fear if they have been infected with COVID-19 or if the virus has spread to family members. Many patients suffer from this type of anxiety. As it is an invisible infectious disease, more people start wearing hygiene gloves when going outside, feeling a sense of fear in their daily life, and suspecting that there could be a confirmed patient among neighbors in the elevator or front door, or people instantly passing by on the subway or bus.



Obviously I am the victim, but the idea that I could be a perpetrator is causing deeper anxiety and fear. Appropriate levels of anxiety and fear create tension and alertness, enabling people to better cope with crisis situations, but developing serious levels of anxiety and fear beyond your control can lead to extreme or irrational behaviors. It is highly likely that excessive criticism and disparaging expressions of some confirmed patients have escalated such anxiety and fear further. Swirling negative emotions and aggressive behaviors will never help solve the problem at all.



Warm acts of sharing and giving continue to occur in all different walks of life in South Korea, while people are striving to overcome the Covid-19 epidemics. Ordinary citizens have also voluntarily started campaigns to yield face masks to vulnerable groups and medical professionals. Constructive behaviors that help others through volunteering or donations are called "altruism" in the mental health department. This writer would also recommend that you take an interest and participate in such a campaign in a way that suits your situation. Through such an act, you can feel social solidarity rather than isolation, see the positive side and find hope. It will help you better manage your anxiety and restore your calmness.



World-class medical professionals with robust commitment are endeavoring to treat patients. There is not much information about the novel coronavirus. We should screen out rumors or information whose source is in doubt, and listen to the experts and follow correct instructions. I sincerely hope that all we can overcome this difficult time, safe and sound.



