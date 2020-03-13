Trump: ‘Postponing the Tokyo Olympics a year can be better option’. March. 14, 2020 07:49. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned on Thursday the idea of postponing the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for July 24 by one year. The idea of postponing the Olympics, which was previously discussed under the table for some time, has been raised for discussion in public by President Trump's statement.



Meeting with reporters at the White House on the day, President Trump was asked by a reporter about the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. “I would say maybe they postpone it for a year,” the president said, adding that it was his personal view, the president said. “I like that better than I like having empty stadiums all over the place. “I think if you cancel it, make it a year later, that's a better alternative than doing it with no crowd.”



When asked if he would recommend the idea to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump said “no,” adding that Japan is very smart and will make their own decision.



President Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Abe for about 50 minutes over the phone Thursday morning, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. “The postponement of the Olympics was not an agenda in their call, but the two leaders talked about the Tokyo Olympics,” he said. After the call with Abe, President Trump said on Twitter, “Good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister. Lots of options!” The tweet apparently means that the U.S. president must have discussed or exchanged ideas with Prime Minister Abe regarding the Olympics.



