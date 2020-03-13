Opera and classical music concerts to enjoy at home. March. 13, 2020 07:44. whatsup@donga.com.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will showcase various online culture and art programs including online concert live-streaming and art gallery exhibition commentary. The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert on YouTube and Facebook for an hour from 3:00 p.m. on Friday. It will play Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55 “Eroica” to convey a message that everyone who fights against the coronavirus is a hero. Associate conductor Wilson Ng will conduct and some 40 orchestra members will render music.



The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts will livestream an audience-less concert. AtThe Seoul Metropolitan Opera will start performing “Opera Tok Tok Rossini” from March 31 and broadcast audience-less concerts on online channels such as YouTube and NaverTV until next month. The concerts will be held at the Grand Theater and Chamber Hall of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, but they will have less performers on the stage for filming. More than 10 art groups have also planned online concerts for next month.



The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Company’s performance “Not-NOT,” which was planned on Thursday and Friday, has been replaced with an online concert on April 18. The Seoul Donhwamun Traditional Theater has been broadcasting online concerts from the end of February. It will livestream “Undang Inn Concert” seven times on Facebook from March 19 to 29.



The Seoul Metropolitan Library will provide more than 30,000 digital content such as e-books and audiobooks free of charge. The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture will unveil 14 videos of Web Pansori Dalmun. The Seoul Museum of Art, the Seoul Museum of History, the Seoul Baekje Museum and the Donuimun Museum Village will provide exhibition and commentary videos online. “We have prepared various cultural content for citizens who have to stay at home for a long time,” said Yoo Yeon-sik, the cultural affairs division chief at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



