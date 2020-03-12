Hyundai ‘All-New Avante’ features unconventional and dynamic design. March. 12, 2020 07:44. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company revealed on Wednesday the teaser image and video of “All-New Avante,” a semi-medium sedan to be launched in April. The new model has applied a dynamic and unconventional design.



“All-New Avante” is the seventh-generation model to be launched five years after the introduction of its sixth-generation model in 2015. As the most representative semi-medium sedan of South Korea, over 13.8 million units have been sold in the world.



Hyundai Motor Company said “All-New Avante” combines bold futuristic design, cutting-edge technologies for safety and comfort, and efficient and dynamic driving performance. Its new platform lowers the car’s center of gravity and delivers stable engineering design while its bold and futuristic design was developed based on Hyundai Motor Company’s design philosophy of “Sensuous Sportiness.”



According to the South Korean automaker, “All-New Avante” has carried on the unique character of a sports sedan, which has continued from the first-generation model and applied the “Parametric Dynamics” theme, in which three lines creating a triangle with one vertex are utilized in the development of the exterior design.



A wider parametric jewel pattern grille, which shines reflecting surrounding lights like an elaborately inlaid jewel, is featured lower in the front, incorporating headlamps. The character line smoothly connecting the front to the back and the lamp embodying Hyundai Motor Company’s “H” logo on the trunk are also noticeable features.



The interior design has adopted a driver-focused structure that has reinterpreted the cockpit of a plane. The enclosing design around the driver’s seat provides a sense of stability and immersion.



