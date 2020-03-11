Moon orders efforts over travel ban exemptions for business travelers. March. 11, 2020 07:54. tree624@donga.com,record@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has instructed his diplomats to discuss special entry permit for the country’s business travelers with countries that have banned the entry of South Korean nationals in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



“President Moon has ordered discussions through diplomatic channels to allow special entry for business travelers who can present a health condition report,” said Kang Min-seok, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman. “The possession of a health condition report means that the outcome of COVID-19 tests is negative.”



As over 100 countries have either banned or restricted the entry of South Koreans, the government is trying to open a way for business people to travel by providing official evidence of negative test results. Such a plan has been put forward as the economic impact of COVID-19 will grow if overseas plants of South Korean companies face manufacturing delays or suspensions.



Diplomatic authorities said they are working on discussions with prioritized countries where business travelers need to visit urgently. It has been known that there are one or two countries that have allowed special entry for certain South Koreans so far.



“Businesses are reporting issues with the entry ban of Turkey, China, Vietnam, India, Kuwait, and Qatar,” said a high-ranking diplomatic source. “We are requesting special entry permits as the suspended operation of plants leads to mutual damage.” Another diplomatic source said, “We are negotiating with all necessary countries.”



