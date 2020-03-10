‘A woman in a giant hat’ appears on the steps of Sejong Center. March. 10, 2020 07:42. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

A woman’s head donning a large hat appeared on the main steps of Sejong Center in Seoul’s Jongno District. On Monday, the center installed “La Pamela” by Manolo Valdes to celebrate the 70 years of relations between South Korea and Spain. It is a large installment made of aluminum sculpture that is 3.85 meters wide and 6.85 meters tall.



The 78-year-old artist was born in Valencia, Spain and became a member of artists’ group “Equipo Crónica” in 1964. After the group was disbanded in 1982, he started to produce paintings and sculptures that are influenced by Velazquez, Zurbaran and Matisse. Most of his works are human sculptures with humorous faces.



“La Pamela,” which was created in 2015, was displayed at Place Vendome in Paris in the following year. The exhibition in Seoul is part of Sejong Center’s annual project called “outdoor curating.” Installed outside, anyone can enjoy the installation free of charge. It will be on display until June 28.



한국어