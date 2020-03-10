N. Korea fires three short-range projectiles into sea. March. 10, 2020 07:43. tree624@donga.com.

On Monday, North Korea launched three short-range projectiles, which are thought to be KN-25 from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province into the East Sea. This is the second weapons test in a week following the test of a large multiple rocket launcher, which took place in Wonson, Kangwon Province last Monday under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As the latest launches came five days after Kim Jong Un had sent a hand-written letter to the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, much attention is being paid to the aim of the test.



According to South Korea’s military, North Korea fired three projectiles from a transporter erector launcher (TEL) into the East Sea at 7:36 a.m. on Monday and they soared 50 kilometers high covering about 200 kilometers. “It appears that North Korea tested its large multiple rocket launcher’s capability of firing multiple projectiles simultaneously and accurately,” said a source from the South Korean military. Seeing the test as part of the North’s winter military drills that involves different types of multiple rocket launchers including short-range, 240mm and 300mm launchers, the South Korean military expressed strong regret saying that the test violated the September 19 military agreement.



한국어