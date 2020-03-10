Genesis unveils GV80 gasoline model. March. 10, 2020 07:43. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor is rolling out a gasoline version of the GV 80, the luxury flagship SUV model from its premium brand Genesis. On Monday, Genesis announced that the new GV80 gasoline models will be equipped with the 2.5 Turbo and 3.5 Turbo engines. The new additions will complete the line-up of three different engines along with the GV80 3.0 Diesel.



The new gasoline engines feature the dual fuel injection system and water intercooler, thereby improving both fuel mileage and responsiveness. The dual fuel injection system allows for an optimum gasoline injection as it adjusts to the vehicle’s driving conditions. In addition, water intercooler improves the engine performance by quickly cooling down the temperature of the air flowing into the engine. Genesis explains that the newly introduced systems have significantly increased the engine’s responsiveness and acceleration.



Genesis has launched a new customization service called “Your Genesis” that allows the driver to select the operation type of engine, colors, and options. “In the past, the choices for customers were prescribed by the brand, but now we are offering a much broader range of choices reflecting your preferences,” said an official from Genesis.



