Sorenstam to receive ‘U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom’. March. 09, 2020 07:50. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Annika Sorenstam of Sweden, a legend in women’s golf, is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Donald Trump. World champion golfer Gary Player has also been named a winner.



“An award ceremony to present the Medal of Freedom to Sorenstam and Player will take place on March 23,” the White House announced on Saturday.



The Presidential Medal of Freedom, which was first awarded by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, is the highest order of merit bestowed to a civilian by the U.S. government. The honor is awarded to those who have contributed to national security, world peace, and cultural development regardless of their nationality.



Sorenstam won a total of 72 titles during her career, including 10 major tournaments in the Ladies Professional Golf Association. Male golfers have won this medal several times, including Tiger Woods (USA) who clinched the honor last year, but Sorenstam is the first female golfer to receive the prize. Player, who achieved the career grand slam, won a total of 24 titles, including nine major events in the PGA Tour.



