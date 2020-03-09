COVID-19 spreads in Italy and Washington, D.C.. March. 09, 2020 07:51. turtle@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

The new cases of COVID-19 are on the rapid increase in Italy and Iran. In the case of the U.S., its capital Washington, D.C. saw the first case and the fear of the Grand Princess cruise ship is growing. Now with COVID-19 cases in every continent in the world, it is deemed that the virus has entered the course of becoming a global pandemic.



The number of COVID-19 cases in Italy rose 1,247 on Saturday alone, reaching 5,883 as of Sunday. The country’s death toll from the virus also increased 36 in one day to 233 in total. In response to the rapid spread, the Italian government has locked down 14 regions, including Milan and Venice, in which 1.6 million people are residing. European countries are also seeing the increase of confirmed cases with 949 for France and 800 for Germany.



Eleven countries in the Middle East have COVID-19 patients, in particular, 5,823 cases and 145 deaths in Iran. The first death caused by COVID-19 in South America appeared in Argentina.



A male in his 50s has been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms for the first time in Washington, D.C. The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has reached 437.



The Grand Princess cruise ship, which was traveling through Mexico to Hawaii but redirected to California after a COVID-19-related death case emerged, is causing panic as the ship now has 21 cases. There are 3,533 passengers and crew members on board.



