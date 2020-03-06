Hillary’s documentary talks about ‘devastated’ moment. March. 07, 2020 07:53. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

A documentary titled “Hillary” about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential race and political life was released on Hulu, a U.S.-based over-the-top media streaming service, on Friday (local time). The documentary is garnering attention as the Clintons speak honestly about the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal.



CNN reported that one of the four parts of the documentary series covers the former secretary of state’s decision to protect her family following the political sex scandal. The former secretary previously said the decision took the most courage in her life.



"I said, 'If this is going to be public, you have got to go tell Chelsea,'" Hillary Clinton says in the documentary, adding that she personally felt "devastated and so personally hurt." "So, I did that, which was awful," Bill Clinton says. "I just hated to hurt her."



The documentary ends with Bill Clinton describing Hillary Clinton’s political and personal sacrifice to keep the family together saying, "God knows the burden she paid for that."



한국어