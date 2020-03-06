Kim Jong Un offers condolences after his sister’s condemnation. March. 06, 2020 07:47. alwaysj@donga.com,tree624@donga.com.

The South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae announced on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a handwritten letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in wishing health to its southern neighbor. Many speculations have emerged as to the intention of the letter, as it came only a day after his sister, Kim Yo Jong, strongly condemned the South calling its way of thinking abnormal.



“Chairman Kim Jong Un sent a handwritten letter to President Moon onWednesday, to which President Moon sent a letter of gratitude,” said Yoon Do-han, presidential secretary for public communications, at the briefing on Thursday. “The letter addressed honest view and position regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula along with concerns over President Moon’s health.”



Pundits say that the letter, the first in four months after President Moon’s mother passed away in October, is part of North Korea’s carrot and stick approach. On Tuesday, Pyongyang criticized Seoul for condemning its short-range missile tests on Monday by releasing a statement in Kim Yo Jong’s name where she described the South as “idiotic.”



Some suggest the letter was sent because North Korea might need help to fight the widespread COVID-19. It is said that issues such as the resumption of bilateral talks were not discussed in detail in the letters.



