Online live streaming enables concerts without audience

March. 06, 2020

The spread of COVID-19 has given a rise to live streaming concerts that do not have the audience.



“NST & The Soul Sauce meets Kim Yul-hee,” a band that combines pansori and reggae, will showcase its new song online on March 14. “The showcase will be live streamed on YouTube, and viewers can make online payments with payment services such as PayPal,” Oh Jeong-seok, the CEO of Eastern Standard Sounds representing the band, said Thursday. “All the profits will be donated for COVID-19 patients.”



The showcase will be available for the live stream on its official YouTube channel from 11 a.m. on March 14. Anyone can watch the band sing the new song “Shallow Knows” and chat at a concert hall located in Seoul’s Mapo District from anywhere in the world. “As concerts are being cancelled, fans are seeking cultural activities they can do at home,” said Oh. “We have decided to donate the proceeds to help those in need.”



The Seoul Donhwamun Traditional Theater is considering live streaming “The Undang Inn Concert,” which runs from March 19 to March 29. It is a talk event about the Undang Inn, which was an artist hideout operated by the late pansori singer Park Gui-hee. “The concert will be live streamed if the warning remains ‘serious,’” an official from the theater said. On Saturday, it live streamed the show “Only a closer look can find it pretty” last Saturday with reduced cast and no audience.



Musician Sunwoo Jung-a is also mulling over live streaming her concert with no audience. On Wednesday, she uploaded her “Jazz Box” concert, which was live streamed late last month, so that everyone can watch it. “We are considering live streaming other musicians’ concerts as well as Sunwoo Jung-a’s,” an official from her agency “Magic Strawberry Sound” said. “With so many concerts being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Internet can provide a platform where artists and fans can communicate.”



