Japanese official suggests a delay in the Olympics. March. 05, 2020 08:24. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

While concerns are growing over the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the spread of COVID-19, a Japanese government official has fueled controversy by raising the possibility of postponing the event for the first time, which has been heavily covered by the media.



Asked about the possibility of the Olympics being delayed, Japan’s Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament that “the contract with the IOC calls for the Games to be held within 2020.” “It could be interpreted as allowing a postponement,” she said. “We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned.” There have been different interpretations of her remarks in Japan.



IOC President Thomas Bach is allaying the concerns. “The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” he said in a statement dismissing the rumors of a delay. His statement was released on Wednesday in the middle of an IOC Executive Board meeting, which was held at the headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Executive Board of the IOC also published a statement encouraging athletes to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with full steam.



