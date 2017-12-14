Pres. Moon cancels planned trip to UAE, Egypt, and Turkey. March. 05, 2020 08:24. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday cancelled his planned trip to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Turkey in mid-March to respond to COVID-19 outbreak at home.



President Moon was planning the details of his trip to the three nations in mid-March but decided not to go ahead with the trip in response to the widespread of COVID-19 nationwide, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Wednesday. As Moon called off his planned trip, planned attendance at the completion ceremony of the nuclear power plant in Barakah, the United Arab Emirates has been also canceled.



Former Presidential Chief of Staff Lim Jong-seok visited the United Arab Emirates last month as a presidential envoy. “Fuel loading has been completed at the Unit 1 of the Barakah nuclear power plant, which is the symbol of cooperation between the two countries, and a ceremony to mark its operation will be held next month,” said Lim. “The United Arab Emirates has invited the heads of its neighboring countries to the ceremony and in particular invited President Moon as its guest of honor.



