CHA designates three cultural assets as Treasure. March. 05, 2020 08:24. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

The Cultural Heritage Administration has designated three cultural assets more than 700 years old as national treasures. They include a Red Certificate with the state seal of Goryeo on it, a Buddhist scripture called “Yookjodaesabeopbodangyung” published during the late Goryeo Dynasty, and a white porcelain of the late Joseon Dynasty.



The Red Certificate is a document civil minister Choi Kwang-ji received after passing the civil service examination in 1389. The document has the great seal of Goryeo, which was bestowed by the emperor of the Ming Dynasty, stamped on it above the issuance date. This is the only Red Certificate from the Goryeo Dynasty that has the state seal on it among the seven Red Certificates found.



The “Yookjodaesabeopbodangyung” is a Buddhist scripture that contains the philosophy of Huineng (638-713), the sixth patriarch of the Zen sect, of the Tang Dynasty. It was printed shortly after it had been engraved at the Seonwon Temple, Ganghwa Island in 1300. It is the oldest woodblock-printed scripture among the same scriptures, according to the CHA. It is currently kept at the Baekcheon Temple, South Gyeongsang Province.



The white porcelain, which is 52.6 centimeters in height, appears to be baked in a royal kiln between late 17th century and early 18th century. These cultural assets will be designated as Treasure after 30 days of notice period and a deliberation by the Cultural Properties Committee.



