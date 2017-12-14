U.S. considers using the National Disaster Medical System. March. 05, 2020 08:25. by Yong Park, Mi-Kyung Jung parky@donga.com,mickey@donga.com.

The U.S. government is reportedly weighing paying hospitals for treating uninsured coronavirus patients in an effort to contain community transmission.



“The Trump administration is considering using a national disaster program to pay hospitals and doctors for their care of uninsured people infected with the new coronavirus,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, quoting a source.



As the United States sees community transmission of the new coronavirus, there is a growing concern that Americans without health coverage will not be able to seek screening or treatment on time. If exposed, the holes in the healthcare system could work against U.S. President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November.



It is said that the Trump administration is considering using the National Disaster Medical System reimbursement program, which pays hospitals and medical facilities for treating victims of natural disasters. It is the same program that was used for Hurricane Irma in 2017.



The health authorities of Washington State announced three fatalities in King County, bringing the coronavirus death toll in the United States to nine. All nine deaths were reported in Washington State with eight of them in King County.



한국어