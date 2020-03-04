Temps Bay baseman Choi Ji-man hits the first home run of the season. March. 04, 2020 07:30. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Choi Ji-man (29) recorded his first home run of 2020. The 28-year-old South Korean started a match against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday local time as the fifth hitter and first base and recorded 1-for-2, two RBIs and a walks at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.



Choi hit a go-ahead two-run home run over the left fence in the sixth inning with two outs and a runner on first against Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann. Choi, who is left-handed hitter, has been assessed to have weaknesses for left-handers. He hit only three out of 36 home runs against left-handers in the big league until last year, but Choi’s home run against Zimmermann raised hopes for this season.



The Tampa Bay Ray and the Baltimore Orioles drew 3-3 thanks to the active play by Choi, who was substituted in the sixth. He got on the base in the six consecutive matches and recorded a batting average of .308 (four hits in 13 bats), one home run and three RBIs.



