Xi Jinping instructs to find the origin of COVID-19. March. 04, 2020 07:30. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has directed scientists to find the origin of COVID-19. It is garnering attention as China’s official news agency and authorities recently argued that China may not be the origin of the virus.



Xi ordered Beijing’s military medical research center and Tsinghua University’s medical institute to trace the origin [of the virus] and conduct research on the virus using new technologies such as AI and big data, according to the report of CCTV on Monday. He also asked them to clarify where the pathogen came from and where it is going, and increase the accuracy and efficiency of tests.



“The virus may have more than one origin and multiple hosts,” said some experts.



The Global Times even asserted that the U.S. may be the origin early this month, which is interpreted as an intention to avoid China’s responsibilities as the virus has spread across the world.



