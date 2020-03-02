‘Parasite’ wins Best Foreign Film at César Awards. March. 02, 2020 07:50. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

“Parasite” took home Best Foreign Film at the 45th César Awards, which is considered the “French Oscars.” The Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques announced that “Parasite” won the award at the César Awards which took place on Friday.



Whereas the Cannes Film Festival where “Parasite” won Palme d’Or is an international film festival, the César Awards is the biggest annual festival for French films that celebrates great French films. The César Awards, which began in 1976, is also called the “French Oscars” because members of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques vote to decide winners.



Director Bong, who was not present at the awards, said in a video that it was a great honor to receive the award, thanking the French audience for their love and support for the film.



