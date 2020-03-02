SK, KT, LG Uplus provide three different colors. March. 02, 2020 07:47. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

As Samsung Galaxy S20 struggles hit by the coronavirus outbreak, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus are focusing on the “color marketing” to turn the tide. The three mobile carriers have released the device in their exclusive color options, blue, red and pink, which have been met with great response.



SK Telecom has secured blue for Samsung Galaxy S20 again to target customers in their 30s and 40s. It launched Galaxy Note 10 in blue last year. Blue accounted for about 40 percent of the pre-orders, up from 35 percent for the Galaxy Note 10 last year. This color was particularly popular among those in their 30s and 30s with 50 percent of them choosing blue.



It is said that SK Telecom strongly requested exclusivity on blue in negotiations with Samsung Electronics, which is Pantone’s color of the year for 2020. “The younger generation love blue, which symbolizes ambition and drive,” said a source from the telecommunications provider. “We hope this marketing campaign will help us get back on track.”



