WNBA invites Kang Lee-seul to training camp in Washington. March. 02, 2020 07:47. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Kang Lee-seul, a guard/forward for KEB Hanabank in South Korea’s WKBL, has signed with the Washington Mystics on a training camp contract.



“We signed a contract with Kang Lee-seul to participate in a training camp,” said the Washington Mystics on its webpage on Saturday. “Kang is a member of the Korean national team and recently helped her National Team to qualify for the Olympics.” Coach Mike Thibault said he was looking forward to having her in camp as she is an excellent shooter with broad-based international experience. The 25-year-old South Korean has been showing great performance this season by ranking first in scores (17 points average) and the number of three-pointers (59) in WKBL.



Washington’s training camp starts on April 26. Training camps select and train some 20 athletes two to three weeks before the opening to have an exhibition match. Athletes can join the WNBA if they make it into the final 12 rosters by playing well at the camp.



