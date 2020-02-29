IOC is fully committed to Tokyo Olympics, says IOC president. February. 29, 2020 07:49. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has dismissed rumors on cancelling the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Whether the Olympics can be held as planned has been garnering attention as COVID-19 spread to the entire world beyond Asia.



“I am looking forward to the success of Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to begin in July. The Japanese government is closely cooperating with the IOC,” said Bach on a conference call with the Japanese press on Thursday. “We are preparing for successful hosting of the event prioritizing safety of athletes and all the visitors.”



Some have been doubtful whether the global sports event could be hosted as planned amid the coronavirus outbreak. Dick Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion who has been on the IOC since 1978 as the longest-serving member, said Tuesday that if it proves too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo this summer because of the rapidly-spread virus, organizers are more likely to cancel it altogether than to postpone or move it. He declined to answer speculative questions on the possibility of cancellation or postponement.



“The IOC is closely cooperating with the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee,” said the World Health Organization in a press briefing on Thursday local time. “No decision will be made in the near future regarding the Olympics.”



