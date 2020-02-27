BTS’ new album resonates with the world. February. 27, 2020 08:19. imi@donga.com.

A new album of South Korean boy band BTS is topping the charts in the U.S., the U.K., China, Japan, etc. According to Japan's largest music statistics site Oricon on Tuesday, BTS’ fourth full album “Map of the Soul: 7” released on Friday positioned itself in the No. 1 spot with over 220,000 sales on Monday.



The Billboard 200 of the U.S. and Official U.K. Chart forecasted on Monday that the new album by BTS will top their respective weekly chart in the following week according to the sales trend. Since BTS first took the No. 1 position in April last year, the idol group has topped the chart with their three consecutive albums.



The digital version of the new album recorded 330,000 sales Sunday in just six hours after its release on NetEase Music, a large music streaming service in China, topping both the daily and weekly charts, BTS’ management company BigHit Entertainment said.



