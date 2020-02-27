Daimler AG honors LG Electronics for its excellence. February. 27, 2020 07:40. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

LG Electronics has been selected as an excellent supplier for the first time by Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, at the Daimler Supplier Award 2020, which was held at Daimler AG’s headquarters in Stuttgart. The Daimler Supplier Award is an annual event where the German company honors its suppliers that show exceptional performance and partnership.



LG Electronics won an award for “Inspiration,” industry sources said on Wednesday. For this year’s event, Daimler eval‎uated about 450 suppliers on sustainability, inspiration, quality and innovation to select 10 winners.



LG Electronics has provided in-vehicle touchscreen displays for Daimler since 2018. According to the automotive company, LG’s ergonomically designed products suit premium models such as Benz’s.



The Korean tech company has been recognized for its excellence by multiple automakers since 2013 when it created the vehicle component solutions division and started to grow its business. LG’s new achievement signifies given its technology matching premium models, pundits say.



“This is encouraging as the award comes from one of the world’s top automotive companies,” a source from LG Electronics said.



한국어