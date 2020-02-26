Samsung begins mass producing 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM chips. February. 26, 2020 07:35. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has begun mass producing16-gigabyte (GB) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM for the first time in the world, pursuing its strategy to create a massive gap in the semiconductor industry between the company and its competitors. The 16GB mobile DRAM, providing the highest speed and largest capacity in the industry, features twice the capacity and 30 percent higher speed compared to 8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM, which is used in premium smartphones, the South Korean tech giant said.



“Samsung Electronics has boosted the premium memory semiconductor market to a higher level once again with the successful mass production of 16GB mobile DRAM in just five months after launching 12GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM for the first time in the world in June 2019,” said a semiconductor industry source. “The market leadership of Samsung Electronics, which is already leading the memory semiconductor market will be further solidified.”



The speed of the newly launched mobile DRAM is 5500Mb/s, which is 1.3 times faster than the existing mobile DRAM for premium smartphones. It can handle 44GB of data – about nine full-HD movies – in one second. In addition, the new DRAM has twice the capacity while using 20 percent less electricity compared to the 8GB LPDDR4X package. The new 16 GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package combining eight of its 12-gigabit (Gb) chips – each equivalent to 1.5GB – and four 8Gb chips – each equivalent to 1GB will be embedded in its new premium smartphone “Galaxy S20 Ultra.”



Samsung Electronics explained that the next premium smartphone with the new mobile DRAM will offer gaming experience comparable to that on a video game console. “With the capacity twice as big as 8GB DRAM, which is mainly used in laptops for experts and PCs for game, a quicker response to a distant object is possible during a survival shooting game. It can also provide more realistic image for ultra high definition games,” said a source of Samsung Electronics.



The company has secured a favorable position to obtain initial dominance over the next-generation flagship smartphone market with the successful mass production of 16GB mobile DRAM. As the only company offering a full mobile DRAM line-up – 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB LPDDR5, Samsung Electronics has created a diverse and stable supply system.



