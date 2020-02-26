‘The Colors in Morning Calm’ is featured in famous architecture publication. February. 26, 2020 07:35. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

The Dong-A Media Center located in Gwanghwamun, Seoul has been featured in the world’s famous architecture magazine, “Wallpaper.” To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Dong-A Ilbo, the building walls have been covered in “The Colors in Morning Calm” by Buren who used vivid color films to create this work.



Seoul was shortlisted for “Best City” in its “Wallpaper Design Awards 2020” along with New York, Beijing, Doha and Oslo, and “Best City” award went to New York, according to Wallpaper on Tuesday.



Together with the new Amorepacific headquarters in Yongsan and Saemoonan Church in Jongno, the Dong-A Media Center was introduced as one of the buildings that makes Seoul’s art scene robust.



“The Colors of Morning Calm,” which Buren’s first installation in South Korea, became a landmark in Gwanghwamun. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, The Dong-A Ilbo commissioned the work to share hopes for a bright future with the public. The exhibition will run through December this year.



