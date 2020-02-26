Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of sex crimes. February. 26, 2020 07:36. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who ignited the “me too” movement, was convicted of sexual assaults on Tuesday. His crimes were first exposed when interviews with eight victims were featured on front page of The New York Times in October 2017, saying that he sexually assaulted dozens of women for 25 years. Since then, many women have come forward with similar allegations against powerful men across the world.



CNN and other newspapers reported that a Manhattan jury found the 67-year-old guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree. The conviction was made for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley, who was his production assistant in 2006, and raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013. Weinstein, who was remanded in custody, will be sentenced on March 11 and could face up to 25 years.



Hiring a top lawyer who specializes in sex crimes and offering 30 billion won in compensation could not exonerate him entirely. “This is taking out the trash,” said actress Rose McGowan, one of the accusers, speaking on the verdict.



Weinstein, however, was acquitted on three charges including two counts of “predatory sexual assault,” which carried a possible life sentence, and one count of rape in the third degree. His lawyer said they would appeal the conviction. The jury, which comprises seven men and five women, came to the verdict after five days of deliberation. Some accusers expressed their disappointment that Weinstein was acquitted on three charges saying that many women were not served justice and truth.



