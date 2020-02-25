Bordeaux’s Hwang Ui-jo scores an opener against PSG. February. 25, 2020 07:34. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

In Round 26 of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1, Bordeaux’s South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo scored an opener in an away match in Paris. It was his sixth goal this season. The South Korean with the height of 185 centimeters recently scored three headers in four matches including the one with Stade Brestois 29.



In the 18th minute of the first half, Hwang positioned himself in front of the goal in a corner kick. His teammate Toma Basic lobbed a cross with his left foot, and Hwang soared in the air and changed the direction of the ball with his head, which bounced off the ground before finding its way into the left side of the goalposts. The trajectory of the opener was so impeccable that Sergio Rico, the goalie of PSG, the best club of Ligue 1, simply found both of his feet planted in the ground.



The 27-year-old South Korean, who is known for his ability to use both feet to find the net from various angles based on his powerful ankle strength, has lately improved his positioning and physical strength, scoring multiple headers in set pieces.



Bordeaux lost the game eventually, but Hwang was extolled for his contributions. “Despite the small amount of transfer fee (estimated at 2.6 billion won), Hwang is boasting a performance on par with Son Heung-min (Tottenham) in European football stage,” said Le Télégramme, the French daily newspaper. WhoScore.com, the football statistics website, rated him 6.9, the third highest in the squad.



