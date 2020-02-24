BTS is featured in Hyundai Motor’s global hydrogen campaign. February. 24, 2020 08:59. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company has released its global hydrogen campaign video featuring popular South Korean boy band BTS, engaging with customers across the world.



Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen campaign video was played on the billboard of Marriott Marquis in Times Square, New York City on Friday afternoon (local time). The one-hour video with the theme of “our stories inspired by our nature” showcased each of the seven BTS members writing sky, snow, and forest in Korean. Then, Hyundai Motor’s hydrogen fuel cell car “Nexo” appeared, introducing the future hydrogen society visioned by the automaker. A number of BTS fans and tourists in Times Square where daily foot traffic amounts to over 1.5 million people took pictures of the billboard while the video was played.



Hyundai Motor Company will also release the video on its Instagram and YouTube account from Wednesday. Fans can upload pictures about protecting nature on their own Instagram accounts by mid-April to unlock an additional video. Details about the hydrogen campaign will be uploaded on Hyundai Motor Company’s global website.



BTS who was selected as the global ambassadors of “Palisade,” Hyundai’s SUV model in November 2011, has become the automaker’s global brand ambassadors from January this year to promote the importance of building a hydrogen society. The South Korean company is expecting world-renowned group BTS to communicate the message that hydrogen is a clean energy source for the future with the millennials born between the early 1980s and the early 2000s.



