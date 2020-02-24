Samsung Electronics signs with ‘U.S. Cellular’. February. 24, 2020 08:59. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics announced Sunday that it signed a contract with “U.S. Cellular” to provide 5G and 4G LTE equipment. The South Korean tech giant now supplies 4G and 5G equipment to four telecommunications service providers that has a combined 80 percent of the U.S. market share.



This is the first telecommunications equipment agreement between Samsung Electronics and U.S. Cellular, under which Samsung Electronics will provide 5G solutions including 5G Access Unit that comply with 3GPP international standards. The integrated base station will have Samsung Electronics’ 5G modem chips, which support up to 10bps while saving electricity. The equipment can easily be mounted on walls and save costs for burying fiber optic cables under the ground according to Samsung Electronics.



With many countries gearing up to commercialize the 5G, it is expected that there will fierce competition among telecommunications equipment providers. According to Dell'Oro Group, a U.S. market research firm, as of the third quarter of last year, Huawei was the world’s largest supplier with 31.2 percent of the market share while Samsung Electronics came in the fourth place making up 15 percent of the market.



