Ki Sung-yueng poised to join Real Mallorca of Primera Liga. February. 22, 2020 07:53. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

“The Spanish Primera Liga has been my dream since my childhood. I feel more excited now than I first moved to the English Premier League, South Korean soccer player Ki Sung-yueng said. “I am very happy and I think it is very meaningful I still can take on challenge.”



After his bid to join the K-League ended unsuccessfully, Ki left for Spain on Friday to hold negotiations with a Primera Liga team and receive medical tests.



Ki became a free agent after terminating his contract with New Castle FC of the Premier League on February 1. After his talks with FC Seoul and Jeonbuk collapsed, he contacted professional teams in the Middle East and the U.S. but ended up choosing Spain. According to local media reports in Spain, Ki’s final destination will likely be Real Mallorca.



As for Real Betis that had been originally mentioned, Ki’s side denied the rumor by saying “We don’t understand why such rumors emerged.” Established in 1916, Real Mallorca is the largest island in Balearic Islands in the western Mediterranean Sea. The team has never won the Primera Liga Championship since its inception, but won the Copa del Rey (Spanish King cup) title in the 2002-2003 season. The team is close to being demoted as it ranked 18th of the 20 Primera Liga teams in this season. The team has Japanese soccer sensation Takefusa Kubo (19) on its roster.



Ki expressed his disappointment at FC Seoul, the original team that he initially belonged, after his talks with the team collapsed. “They say that I offered to join the team after Seoul completed forming the roster for the new season, but it is not true. I had been talking with Seoul since December last year. I felt that Seoul did not want me,” he said. “I intended to resolve the penalty for violation of my contract because Team Jeonbuk recognized my value, but I could not join Jeonbuk either due to Seoul’s opposition.”



