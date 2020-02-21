‘Parasite’ team has luncheon at presidential office. February. 21, 2020 07:56. tree624@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in invited the “Parasite” team including Director Bong Joon-ho to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday.



“The government considers eliminating inequality the number one priority but often feels frustrated by slow progress, especially in the face of opposition,” the president said.



Speaking of winning four Oscars, President Moon expressed his gratitude to the team for giving pride and joy to Korean people who had been saddened by the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. At the luncheon were Barunson E&A CEO Kwak Shin-ae, screenwriter Han Jin-won and the cast including Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-gyun, Cho Yeo-jeong and Park So-dam.



“I deeply relate to the issues ‘Parasite’ deals with. Inequality is so deeply entrenched in our society that it sometimes feels as if there is a new social class,” said President Moon. “The government will ensure to provide greater support for the film industry, but without undermining freedom of expression‎.” Director Bong said he was surprised that the president spoke at length on the subject. “I reckon the subject of the movie is dear to his heart,” said Bong.



